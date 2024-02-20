PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,157 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 52.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 40,691 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 109,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PagerDuty by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $118,106.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $223,125.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,490.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,298 shares of company stock worth $1,364,392 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
