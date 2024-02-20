PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,157 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 52.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 40,691 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 109,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PagerDuty by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $118,106.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $223,125.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,490.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,298 shares of company stock worth $1,364,392 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About PagerDuty

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

