Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,367 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 67,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 39,062 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,001,000 after buying an additional 714,008 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $5,178,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 739.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 256,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 226,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,377.78%.

PK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

