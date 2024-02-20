Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stake Lessened by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,023 shares of company stock worth $4,547,235 in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.47.

PCTY opened at $177.39 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $230.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

