Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 11,123 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 340.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,393 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at $338,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after buying an additional 201,316 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,502,000 after acquiring an additional 94,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,170,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

