Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 1,485 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,993,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1,277.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,067,000 after acquiring an additional 421,302 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CASY opened at $287.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $291.51. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

