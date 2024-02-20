Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 4,801 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $175,900,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 110.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 246.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after purchasing an additional 654,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 92.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,901,000 after purchasing an additional 626,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Hologic Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

