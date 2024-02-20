Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 12,211 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Oshkosh by 14.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.88.

OSK stock opened at $108.65 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.88.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

