Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 12,406 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in Crocs by 245.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Crocs by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,885 shares of company stock worth $2,056,600. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CROX opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.