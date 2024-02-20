Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 44.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $3,915,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 125.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after buying an additional 115,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $82.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on AOS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

