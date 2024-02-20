Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 107,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $1,816,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

