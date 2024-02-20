Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 425.6% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

LBRDK opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.20. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

