Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 10,116 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Terex by 0.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Terex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Terex by 28.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 17.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Terex stock opened at $55.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

