Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 10,591 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,732,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $752,780,000 after purchasing an additional 262,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $533,093,000 after buying an additional 56,641 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $431,757,000 after acquiring an additional 30,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,084,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,312,000 after acquiring an additional 62,468 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ST has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

ST opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -673.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

