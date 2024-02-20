Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 16,016 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 152.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,227 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,888,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,435,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.64.

NYSE:JCI opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

