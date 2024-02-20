Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 38,205 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,205 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CXM. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research cut Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.15.

NYSE CXM opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 115.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $185,757.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $185,757.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,415. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

