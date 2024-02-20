Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 6,932 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Braze by 19.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Braze in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,219.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $1,331,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,649.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,586 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRZE opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

