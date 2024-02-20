Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 13,542 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.39%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

