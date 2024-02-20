Pearl River Capital LLC Cuts Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Copa by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Copa by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $99.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $121.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.06.

Copa Increases Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. Copa had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $916.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Copa

Copa Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.