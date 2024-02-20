Pearl River Capital LLC Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,037 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 13,910 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $305.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

