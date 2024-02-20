Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 387.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 799.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,885 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth about $527,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,078,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Western Union by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after buying an additional 83,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WU. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

WU opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.95%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

