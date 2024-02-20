Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 54,927 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO opened at $113.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

