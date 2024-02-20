Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 655.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 579,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 387,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,749,000 after buying an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,861,000 after purchasing an additional 558,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.96.

Shares of ETSY opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.05. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $133.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.06.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

