Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,363 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Schlumberger by 85.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,693,000 after buying an additional 2,085,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 30.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,020,000 after buying an additional 1,954,620 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.54.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,441 shares of company stock worth $6,570,697 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

