Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DAR opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.30. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $71.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.90.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

