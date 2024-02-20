Pearl River Capital LLC Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,557 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter worth $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter worth $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 46.1% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $142.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.47 and a 200 day moving average of $144.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.26 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 49.50%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AN. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.13.

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $54,456,730.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,362,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,661 shares of company stock worth $71,540,522. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

