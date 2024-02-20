Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.4 %

MTD opened at $1,187.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,193.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,137.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.