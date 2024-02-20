Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $362.05 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.79 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WST. UBS Group cut their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.00.

Insider Activity

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

