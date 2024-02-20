Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $46,141,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 2.60.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

