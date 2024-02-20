Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 428,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,828,000 after purchasing an additional 140,286 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 36.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 43,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,419,000 after acquiring an additional 321,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.