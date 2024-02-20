Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 1,015.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $133,418.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,166.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $329,138.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 502,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $133,418.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $557,807. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 80.39% and a negative net margin of 45.86%. Asana’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

