Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 1,015.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $133,418.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,166.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $329,138.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 502,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $133,418.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $557,807. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 80.39% and a negative net margin of 45.86%. Asana’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
