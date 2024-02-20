Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $1.07 Million in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $464,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 76,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 43,953 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 27.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 93.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $124.09 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

