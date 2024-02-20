Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,055 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,706,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total value of $73,895.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,612.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,981 shares of company stock worth $44,610,188 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ANET opened at $261.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.34. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $292.66. The stock has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.