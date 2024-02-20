Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,732 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 71.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 29.3% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

NASDAQ META opened at $473.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $389.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $488.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.69, for a total transaction of $16,156,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.69, for a total value of $16,156,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 915,124 shares of company stock valued at $348,778,650 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

