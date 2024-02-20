Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,741,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $85,648,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

