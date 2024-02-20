Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in U. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 21.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 18.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE U opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $50.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on U

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $475,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $475,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,756 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $3,634,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,629,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 390,398 shares of company stock worth $13,889,686. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.