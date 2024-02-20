Pearl River Capital LLC Lowers Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,208,000 after purchasing an additional 273,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,089,000 after purchasing an additional 193,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $124.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.49 and a 200-day moving average of $119.74. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

