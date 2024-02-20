Pearl River Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,679 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,715,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,009,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,444,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,281,000 after buying an additional 1,671,783 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,316,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,702,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $35.74.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

