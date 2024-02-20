Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. Pearl River Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Boot Barn as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 350.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,533,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 107.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after purchasing an additional 342,539 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.87.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

