Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,056,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,645,000 after purchasing an additional 595,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,670,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,054,000 after buying an additional 402,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,778,000 after buying an additional 55,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,866,000 after buying an additional 571,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,417,000 after buying an additional 5,243,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $921,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,322 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,112. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $138.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $160.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.86 and a 200 day moving average of $129.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

