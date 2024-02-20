Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 1,898 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 146.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,265,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,422,000 after acquiring an additional 752,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after purchasing an additional 608,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 385.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,554,000 after purchasing an additional 433,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,636,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,810,000 after buying an additional 364,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Price Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $219.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.38.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock worth $917,749 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.