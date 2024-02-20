Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 5,322 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,560,000 after buying an additional 100,349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $338,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 144.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $148.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

