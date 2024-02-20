Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,805 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Edward Jones started coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $578.21.

Shares of MSCI opened at $568.75 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $560.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

