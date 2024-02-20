Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,420 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,420 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Owens Corning by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,256,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,082,000 after purchasing an additional 310,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 156.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,932,000 after purchasing an additional 906,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC stock opened at $139.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.94.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

