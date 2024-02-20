Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 11,345 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,345 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at about $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.
Lantheus Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.53. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $100.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Lantheus Company Profile
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.
