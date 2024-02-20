Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medpace by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Medpace by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Medpace by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,159,000 after acquiring an additional 246,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.10, for a total value of $6,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,664,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,091,866.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,391 shares of company stock worth $37,490,151 over the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP stock opened at $391.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.14. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $399.41.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.