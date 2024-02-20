Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 13,974 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,974 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Onsemi by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.83.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

