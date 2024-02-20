Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 204 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ROP opened at $545.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $542.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $562.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile



Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.



