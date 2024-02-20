Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 29,223 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,223 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,807,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 399,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 474,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $27,701,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $53.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

