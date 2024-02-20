Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 33,981 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,839 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 33,981 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco raised its stake in HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

