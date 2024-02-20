Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 43,160 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,160 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $156,126,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Kroger by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $82,523,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $71,410,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

